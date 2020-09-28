SWAT responding as APD investigates shots fired call near Dimond and Noble

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - SWAT is responding to the scene as Anchorage police are investigating a shots fired call near Dimond Boulevard and Noble Circle.

The alert about the investigation from APD came in around 12 p.m. Monday. Police say there is a large police presence in the area and are asking those who don’t need to be in the vicinity to avoid it and seek alternative routes until further notice.

An updated alert just before 1 p.m. said SWAT was responding to the scene and officers are working with residents who need to temporarily evacuate their homes.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

