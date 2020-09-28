Conditions start off dry with light winds but winds increase and so do rain chances later this afternoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The skies will be cloudy on Monday with a high of 49 degrees and 10 mph winds. Rain chances will be in the 60 percent range for Monday afternoon and evening. Monday night temperatures drop down to 44 degrees with 15 mph winds along with a 60 percent chance of overnight rain showers. Winds out of the southeast will be around 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Clouds move out and skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a high of 51 degrees, light winds, but with winds up to 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Tuesday night temperatures drop down to 42 degrees with light winds increasing to 10-15 mph out of the northeast while more cloud cover moves back in. Looking ahead, with winds around 15 mph skies will be cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 57 degrees for a high on Wednesday.

Storms in the northern Gulf continue to weaken. Rain on the coast lessens but still looks to fall while strong winds over the Gulf start to trend down and weaken as well on Monday. The next potential weather maker will be storms moving out of the north Pacific and tracking into the western Gulf on Wednesday. These storms will bring a lot of rain over Kodiak Island and the Kenai Peninsula and then over the next few days will move into the Prince William Sound area. This system will elevate wave heights beginning on Tuesday, which will keep the Gulf of Alaska, Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound under a wet weather pattern through the middle of the week.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, storms over the eastern Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands will strengthen (moving out of the Alaska Peninsula area on Wednesday) while a ridge of high pressure over the west coast of North America increases in strength as well. Those storms in the eastern Bering will weaken but will stall in the area through Sunday. Storm movement (northwestward motion and pull and pressure changes) into the Bering Sea will be favorable and should increase winds for Turnagain Arm on Wednesday. Due to this storm movement it could be a couple of days before these winds subside. Rain chances will increase for Kodiak Island as well as the windward (Gulf or Southeast facing sides) side of the Kenai Mountains. The highest rainfall amounts will be over Kodiak and along the southern Kenai Peninsula.

