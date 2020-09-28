Advertisement

Conditions start off dry with light winds but winds increase and so do rain chances later this afternoon

Cloudy in Anchorage on Monday with 10 mph winds and a high of 49 degrees.
By Howie Gordon
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The skies will be cloudy on Monday with a high of 49 degrees and 10 mph winds.  Rain chances will be in the 60 percent range for Monday afternoon and evening.  Monday night temperatures drop down to 44 degrees with 15 mph winds along with a 60 percent chance of overnight rain showers.  Winds out of the southeast will be around 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Clouds move out and skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a high of 51 degrees, light winds, but with winds up to 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations.  Tuesday night temperatures drop down to 42 degrees with light winds increasing to 10-15 mph out of the northeast while more cloud cover moves back in. Looking ahead, with winds around 15 mph skies will be cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 57 degrees for a high on Wednesday.

Storms in the northern Gulf continue to weaken.  Rain on the coast lessens but still looks to fall while strong winds over the Gulf start to trend down and weaken as well on Monday. The next potential weather maker will be storms moving out of the north Pacific and tracking into the western Gulf on Wednesday.  These storms will bring a lot of rain over Kodiak Island and the Kenai Peninsula and then over the next few days will move into the Prince William Sound area.  This system will elevate wave heights beginning on Tuesday, which will keep the Gulf of Alaska, Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound under a wet weather pattern through the middle of the week.  

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Sunday, storms over the eastern Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands will strengthen (moving out of the Alaska Peninsula area on Wednesday) while a ridge of high pressure over the west coast of North America increases in strength as well. Those storms in the eastern Bering will weaken but will stall in the area through Sunday.  Storm movement (northwestward motion and pull and pressure changes) into the Bering Sea will be favorable and should increase winds for Turnagain Arm on Wednesday.  Due to this storm movement it could be a couple of days before these winds subside.  Rain chances will increase for Kodiak Island as well as the windward (Gulf or Southeast facing sides) side of the Kenai Mountains.  The highest rainfall amounts will be over Kodiak and along the southern Kenai Peninsula.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

Weather

Gulf storm lingers but weakens Sunday night

Updated: 15 hours ago
By Tracy Sinclare
The large storm system in the Gulf of Alaska is moving through the region but weakening Sunday night.

Weather

Rain and wind at high tide near Sitka

Updated: 16 hours ago
Rain and high winds moved through Sitka on Sunday as a result of the storm in the Gulf of Alaska.

Forecast

High winds in the gulf

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:43 PM AKDT
A large storm in the Gulf of Alaska is bringing heavy rain and high winds to coastal communities.

Latest News

Forecast

A large storm set to bring rain and wind to the Panhandle and north Gulf Coast

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM AKDT
By Tracy Sinclare
A large storm is moving through the Gulf of Alaska. Hurricane strength winds are expected in the waters south of the state.

Forecast

Early fog Friday with periods of showers later today as storms push in from the Gulf of Alaska

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
Early fog Friday with periods of showers later today as storms push in from the Gulf of Alaska

Forecast

Fall clouds and rain into the weekend for southern Alaska.

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:37 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
For the month of September, Alaska’s largest city has seen 1.45 inches. And think about this little weather tidbit..on this date in 1981, Anchorage reported 1.5 inches of snow. Take in this short season while you can!

Forecast

Light winds today with chance of rain

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:58 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
It will be cloudy in Anchorage on Thursday with 10 mph winds and a high of 52 degrees.

Weather

Snow is in the forecast...for parts of northern Alaska.

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:43 PM AKDT
By Jackie Purcell
A broad, but weakening circulation of low pressure continues to pump clouds and moisture into southcentral to southeast and inland. The hills surrounding Fairbanks could see a little snow...with the snow level dropping to between 1500-2000 feet through Friday morning.

Forecast

Can’t rule out a brief shower or two as our Fall like forecast continues today and into the rest of the week

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:26 AM AKDT
By Howie Gordon
Can't rule out a brief shower or two as our Fall like forecast continues today and into the rest of the week