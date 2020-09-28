Gulf storm lingers but weakens Sunday night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The large storm moving through the Gulf of Alaska is still spinning on Sunday night but the system is weakening. This system was forecasted to bring hurricane force winds to parts of the water south of the Prince William Sound. Middleton Island recorded a wind gust to 81 mph at 8:39 a.m. Sunday. Sitka saw wind gusts to 62 and 68 mph during the afternoon.

Heavy rain moved into the Panhandle as expected. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Ketchikan had received 2.55 inches of rain since midnight. Juneau saw 1.21 inches and Petersburg got 2.1 inches of rain.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.