Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Her ‘Folklore’ album stays on top a 7th straight week
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.(Source: Pool, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – Taylor Swift has something new to add to her long list of accomplishments.

Her latest album “Folklore” just topped the Billboard 200 for a seventh week.

That gives Swift a career total of 47 weeks at No. 1 on that chart.

It also breaks the old record for female artists, previously held by Whitney Houston.

Adele ranks third.

