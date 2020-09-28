With no expectation of reward, these teens get recognized as “Summer Heroes”

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a year where any good news is needed news, a number of Alaskan high school students have made outstanding efforts in their communities. The Boys & Girls Club, along with Alaska Communications, has recognized six specifically as recipients of their “Summer of Heroes" program.

Rosalie Cortes, Asya Gipson, Joy Martin, Trevor Morgan, Zoe Nelles, and Ted (Emily) Tedrick have each been awarded $1,500 scholarships to put towards college. Their accomplishments range from helping the homeless to volunteering with Special Olympics, even helping rescue two injured passengers from a plane crash as Trevor Morgan did in Aniak this past May.

“We’re living through really challenging times right now and it’s amazing to see youth step up and use their time and talents to help others and we’re proud to recognize them and support their education,” says Summer of Heroes coordinator Heidi Embley.

With concerns over Covid-19 continuing forward Asya Gipson made her impact by helping with the group Mask Mission AK. Making and distributing masks to hospitals and others in need organizations.

“I wanted to volunteer to begin with because I know what it’s like to be helped out, whether it’s just being tutored, simple things like that receiving that kindness is really awesome and I just want to be able to spread that to my peers and different organizations that were in need but especially because of COVID,” Gipson said.

It’s taxing enough in these current times to put forth a minimal amount of effort but these teens have gone above and beyond in an extraordinary way. So while the scholarships could potentially help these young welldoers individually the actions they’ve taken and the inspiration they’ve provided could have a far greater reach in our shared Alaskan community.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.