ASD hosting community meetings to address return to school

ASD is planning to bring elementary students back to classrooms
ASD is planning to bring elementary students back to classrooms
By Scott Gross
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Earlier this month, the Anchorage School District shared their plans to slowly phase students back into schools beginning in mid-October. The announcement was met with excitement and anxiety.

ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop said there are a lot of questions from the community about schooling and the coronavirus pandemic. With new information coming out, she said the district wants to be as transparent about the process as they can.

So, they set up a series of town hall-style meetings.

“Our employees, our community, our kids, everybody comes to this at a different place depending on what they’ve already known or where they seek to find their information,” Bishop said. “So we want to build common understanding for the information under which ASD is operating and to enable school to start when that time allows.”

Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, and other panelists will share information about schooling, the virus and new measures being put into place.

“The medical professionals are paramount to any decision that we make,” Bishop said. “What this does, is when we hear the community, we also take direct feedback, we have groups. I shared my with my employees the different areas of the work that is presently going on.”

Though the first meeting has already come and gone, there are two more coming up this week for the community to attend.

One is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and another is set for the same time on Wednesday. Those interested in attending the webinars are asked to register on ASD’s website. People can also watch the meetings on the district’s YouTube channel.

Bishop said the school district will take another look and assess the back-to-school situation on Oct. 5.

