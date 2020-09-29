Coffee talk, Alaska celebrates National Coffee Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It doesn’t matter if you prefer a cappuccino, a macchiato, an Americano, or just a plain old drip coffee that’s as black as the night sky. If you like coffee, you’ll probably enjoy National Coffee Day. Celebrated annually on September 29th each year, National Coffee Day commemorates the brew that begins the day for millions of people around the globe.

“Oh my gosh, it’s like, nectar of the gods right? I mean that’s how we get our day started that’s what we need to sustain us throughout the day and yeah I don’t know where I’d be without it,” says Brandi Rathbun, owner of the downtown Anchorage coffee shop Moose A’la Mode.

So where did coffee come from? What is its origin story? There seems to be some debate about that but according to the National Day Calendar website, the earliest credible evidence comes from sometime around the 15th century. Brewed by the monks of the Sufi monasteries around Mokha in Yemen.

From those inauspicious beginnings, you can now find coffee shops everywhere around the world, from national chains like Starbucks with shops on every corner to individually owned coffee shacks like Super Beans here in Anchorage.

No matter how you take your coffee or where you get the brewed beans, its place as king of morning beverages is here to stay.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.