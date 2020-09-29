1 COVID-19 case confirmed at Wasilla Middle School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday, parents were asked to immediately pick up their students after a report of a COVID-19 confirmed case at Wasilla Middle School.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District Public Information Officer Jillian Morrissey said that while parents were asked to pick up their students from the school, bus operations remained available for students who required a ride home. Morrissey also confirmed that at-home learning will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 30, while the building is closed.

Families should receive an update on Wednesday, as well.

Mat-Su Public Health has begun contact tracing.

