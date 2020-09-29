Advertisement

Four Alaska centers affected by hospital company computer outage

Cyberattack led to shutdown of tech systems
North Star Behavioral Health in Alaska is affiliated with three other facilities in the state, including the Chris Kyle Patriots Hospital.
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Universal Health Services, a nationwide hospital and healthcare services provider, has released more information Tuesday about a cyberattack that resulted in many of its online operations going offline.

UHS operates four behavioral health facilities in Alaska, all affiliated with North Star Behavioral Hospital, which specializes in children, teens and adults with psychiatric or substance abuse issues. The Chris Kyle Patriots Hospital, which cares for first responders, service members, veterans and their dependents, is among the four facilities.

Universal Health Services, Inc. “experienced an information technology security incident in the early morning hours of September 27, 2020,” company CFO Steve Filton wrote in an online press release Tuesday morning. “As a result, the Company suspended user access to its information technology applications related to operations located in the United States.” The company also operates facilities in the United Kingdom.

Monday, the Associated Press reported that the computer outage “thrust healthcare facilities across the U.S. into chaos,” as doctors relied on paper backup systems.

“While this matter may result in temporary disruptions to certain aspects of our clinical and financial operations, our acute care and behavioral health facilities are utilizing their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods,” Filton wrote.

Filton said the company has no evidence that patient or employee data was accessed, copied or misused.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for North Star Behavioral Hospital in Anchorage referred Alaska’s News Source to the parent company’s statements on the matter.

