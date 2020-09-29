Advertisement

Gambell reports 19 cases of COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Malia Barto
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Two recent cases of COVID-19 has brought Gambell’s case count to 19.

The two residents tested positive on Sunday and are currently isolating, according to a release from the Norton Sound Health Corp.

Since mid-September, the NSHC has been working with the Alaska Section of Epidemiology and Public Health Nursing and Sivuqaq tribal leaders to implement protective measures against the virus.

A village-wide curfew is being enforced and officials are asking members of the community to only leave their homes for necessary activities like grocery shopping and medical treatment.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eagle River Elementary makes strides to return to community next fall

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Scott Gross
Eagle River Elementary is under construction and is on schedule to return online in 2021 after the November 2018 earthquake delivered a knockout blow

News

Another good aurora forecast for Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Another night of active aurora is forecast for Alaska and with the activity on the sun expected to increase over the next several years, more aurora viewing chances are likely.

News

Food-conditioned grizzly bear euthanized in Denali

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The bear, described as a large, young adult male, was euthanized after gaining access to human food and posing a safety concern to the property and people in the Kantishna/Wonder Lake area.

News

UAA Covid Research

Updated: 2 hours ago
UAA is doing COVID research and compiling test kits.

Latest News

Coronavirus

117 new cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Roman
The state reported 115 new COVID-19 cases among residents and two new cases among nonresidents.

News

Ballots for 4 districts to be reprinted, showing candidates' affiliations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Scott Kohlhaas filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Alaska Division of Elections for not showing his Libertarian Party affiliation on the House District 16 ballot.

National

Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Fortune 500 company has 400 hospitals and clinics and 90,000 employees.

News

Suspect arrested, police to remain near Dimond and Noble for investigation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Elizabeth Roman
Anchorage police are asking people to avoid the area near Dimond and Noble as they investigate a shots fired call.

Second Chance Services, LLC, ribbon cutting for a new, 20-bed transitional housing unit in Anchorage

Updated: 5 hours ago
Second Chance Services, LLC, has opened a 20-bed transitional living facility for men in Anchorage's Mt. View neihgborhood.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.