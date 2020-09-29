Gambell reports 19 cases of COVID-19

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Two recent cases of COVID-19 has brought Gambell’s case count to 19.

The two residents tested positive on Sunday and are currently isolating, according to a release from the Norton Sound Health Corp.

Since mid-September, the NSHC has been working with the Alaska Section of Epidemiology and Public Health Nursing and Sivuqaq tribal leaders to implement protective measures against the virus.

A village-wide curfew is being enforced and officials are asking members of the community to only leave their homes for necessary activities like grocery shopping and medical treatment.

