Advertisement

Nearly 100-million will watch but experts expect few minds to change

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With parts of the country already voting, Tuesday night, the presidential candidates debate each other for the first time. The event is sure to create headlines and drama but academic experts say you shouldn’t expect for it to change minds.

Whether it’s President Ronald Reagan declaring, “there you go again”, in 1984, or Al Gore’s sighs in his debate with President George W. Bush -- debate moments stick in our nation’s collective memory even decades after the race.

But Columbia University Political Science Prof. Robert Erikson said most debate performances – good or bad -- barely register in the polls. “Most people are watching debates to root for their team,” he said, “if your team loses, you’re still going to root for that team, you’re not going to change sides.”

When debates do shift the polls, Erikson said 60 years of data reveal changes are only temporary. But this year, a brief seesaw could carry more weight, as voters drop off ballots early.

“They won’t be waiting until election day when the effect of that debate has subsided,” Erikson said.

The other potential pandemic effect: viewers crave substance during a crisis, according to experts like LSU Communications Professor Ray Pingree.

Debates can offer detail-driven dialogue, not just competing soundbytes. “That’s potentially wonderful, but it’s also, for a citizen, like drinking from a firehose,” Pingree said.

Pingree’s research suggests talking heads and so-called horse-race coverage not only shape voters' views of the ‘winner’, but decreases their faith in politics and what they actually know about the issues.

He said voters may already know how they’re voting – but the media still ought to offer context, and analyze policy rather than strategy.

“The potential of debates is to get everyone thinking about what we should do as a country and not just focusing on politics as a game,” he said.

Experts said while they may not shape how the country votes, relevant debates are critical for our democracy.

We do know the outlines of what will be discussed on-stage tonight.

The topics are:

- The Trump and Biden Records

- The Supreme Court

- Covid-19

- The Economy

- Race and Violence in our Cities

- The Integrity of the Election

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Assembly to vote on CARES Act money redistribution

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
The ordinance would appropriate the money, but the actual programs will likely stay the same.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Politics

Local lawmakers react to U.S. Supreme Court nominee

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:26 PM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
On Saturday President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Following the announcement, local lawmakers in Alaska reacted.

Politics

Libertarian Party candidate’s affiliation now listed on sample Alaska ballot as lawsuit is filed

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:56 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews and Sean Maguire
A candidate for the Alaska House of Representatives is suing the Division of Elections for omitting his status as a member of the Alaska Libertarian Party on the general election ballot.

News

As Pebble Partnership plugs away at obtaining permits, opponents demand reconsideration

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:13 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
As the Pebble Partnership hunts for a new CEO, opponents of the mine maintain a change in leadership does little to alleviate problems with the project and company.

Latest News

Candidates

State sends out 135 absentee ballots with wrong candidate listed

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:52 AM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The ballots listed a candidate who withdrew in August and did not list their replacement.

Politics

Senator Murkowski releases statement on Ginsburg replacement process

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:34 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
GOP hopeful Supreme Court battle will help shift election

Politics

Alaska lawmakers respond to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:29 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The justice died at 87 years old.

Politics

‘There will be no politics’: President Trump tweets about Pebble Mine review

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:15 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Trump's latest tweet on Alaska was about Pebble Mine.

News

Statewide coalition call for change in letter sent to Gov. Dunleavy regarding next Attorney General

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM AKDT
A coalition of Alaska organizations is calling on Governor Dunleavy to carefully consider his next appointee for State Attorney General with Alaska’s sexual assault crisis in mind.

State Legislature

Dunleavy not planning now to fill vacant state House seat

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:52 PM AKDT
|
By BECKY BOHRER
Knopp was one of seven people who died in a plane collision shortly before the Republican primary in which he was running.