Advertisement

Recovery groups distribute fentanyl test strips inside Narcan kits

(Alaska's News Source)
By Daniella Rivera
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Overdose deaths linked to fentanyl are on the rise in Alaska and recovery groups are distributing a new, potentially life-saving tool to detect the drug.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is an opioid that can affect how a person breathes and is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. If too much is taken, breathing may drastically slow or stop completely. The DEA says a lethal dose of fentanyl is roughly two milligrams.

In April, the Department of Public Safety warned Alaskans that counterfeit Oxycodone was being sold illegally, resulting in several overdoses in one week.

In a safety alert issued to the public, the state said light blue, round tablets circulating — that were marked M30 to resemble a 30-milligram tablet of Oxycodone — were actually fentanyl pills.

Even coming into contact with a small amount of the substance can be dangerous. In 2019, a corrections officer was taken to the hospital after she was exposed to fentanyl.

According to the state’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention, there were 22 synthetic opioid overdose deaths in Alaska from January 1 through June. Twenty-one of those deaths were associated with fentanyl.

During that same period in 2019, there were 11 synthetic opioid overdose deaths, and eight were associated with fentanyl, meaning overdoses involving fentanyl more than doubled this year.

Through Project HOPE, the state partners with community organizations to distribute Narcan kits.

“It temporarily blocks or reverses the effects of opioids. In most cases the effect is immediate (within 30 to 40 seconds), blocking the effects of the overdose and allowing the person to breathe again. This gives time to seek emergency medical assistance,” the Project HOPE webpage explains.

Now, those Narcan kits include an easy-to-use fentanyl test strip too.

Kim Whitaker, with REAL About Addiction, a group that distributes Narcan kits through Project HOPE, said the concept behind the test strip is “harm reduction” — keeping people who are struggling with substance abuse alive until they can receive treatment.

“Every person is precious. It’s not their fault. They did not want to grow up and be like this,” said Whitaker. “So it opens the door actually to saving their life for recovery because then they see that you care about them enough to give them something until they get their treatment.”

A list of Project HOPE distributors can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Cyberattack hobbles major hospital chain’s US facilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors and nurses at affected hospitals and clinics had to resort to paper records and described chaotic conditions, with lab work backed up.

News

House candidates discuss balancing Alaska’s budget during Anchorage Chamber of Commerce forum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Candidates for the Alaska House of Representatives spoke about how to balance the state budget on Monday during a forum held by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.

News

Waiting for a refrigerator? You’re not alone

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
COVID has caused a nationwide shortage of major appliances. Orders that used to take weeks are now taking months.

Coronavirus

117 new cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Roman
The state reported 115 new COVID-19 cases among residents and two new cases among nonresidents.

Latest News

News

Creative solutions from a local cleaning company provide peace of mind to other businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
A new service that is being offered in Anchorage involves blowing ionized hydrogen peroxide through an arc of electricity. Local businesses say the disinfectant misting system has given them the confidence to continue operating despite the threat of COVID-19.

News

Eagle River Elementary makes strides to return to community next fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Eagle River Elementary is under construction and is on schedule to return online in 2021 after the November 2018 earthquake delivered a knockout blow

News

Gambell reports 19 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Two recent cases of COVID-19 has brought Gambell’s case count to 19.

News

Another good aurora forecast for Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Another night of active aurora is forecast for Alaska and with the activity on the sun expected to increase over the next several years, more aurora viewing chances are likely.

News

Food-conditioned grizzly bear euthanized in Denali

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The bear, described as a large, young adult male, was euthanized after gaining access to human food and posing a safety concern to the property and people in the Kantishna/Wonder Lake area.

News

UAA Covid Research

Updated: 5 hours ago
UAA is doing COVID research and compiling test kits.