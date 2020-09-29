Advertisement

Soldotna boy starts fishy YouTube challenge for local food bank

11-year-old Tristen Barnes cracking open a can of sardines for his new internet challenge. If he gets to 1,000 followers on YouTube, his dad pledged $1,000 to the Soldotna Food Bank.
11-year-old Tristen Barnes cracking open a can of sardines for his new internet challenge. If he gets to 1,000 followers on YouTube, his dad pledged $1,000 to the Soldotna Food Bank.(Tristen Barnes)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:00 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It seems like every day that a new internet challenge is spawned on one of the many social media platforms out there. Recently, 11-year-old Tristen Barnes from Soldotna started taking the internet’s heart by making viewers' stomachs churn in his “Sardine Challenge.”

It’s exactly what it sounds like. In his challenge video, Tristen gobbles down not one, not two, but an entire can of sardines. It’s followed by teeth brushing and a rinse with the garden hose immediately afterward. He confidently challenges the rest of the internet to follow his lead, even if he admits it is “disgusting.”

He hopes that the challenge will get his subscriptions up to the 1,000 mark. Tristen said this challenge is just one more step towards his ultimate goal.

“It’s my dream job, to be a YouTuber,” he said. “One or two was okay, but then the rest of the can, ugh. I did not like it.”

This challenge and his aspirations are inspired by his dad, Mikael Barnes.

“We were watching one of his favorite YouTubers, and he was eating sardines in it, and I told Tristen that I was going to buy a can for him,” Mikael Barnes said, “and I figured we may as well not waste the opportunity, might as well put it on film.”

Thus the challenge was born, but it isn’t just about eating fish out of a can and getting a few likes in the process. It’s about helping people get fed, hopefully on something better than sardines.

“We were like, ‘Why don’t we just donate $1,000 to the food bank?’” Tristen said.

So if Tristen gets to 1,000 subscribers on YouTube, his dad has pledged to give the local food bank in Soldotna a $1,000 donation.

On Monday, Tristen had a little less than 900 subscribers to go.

Mikael Barnes said he’s in the same position as a lot of parents out there. He’s got kids in his house who aren’t getting the same interaction with the community they normally would if there wasn’t a pandemic.

“I figured it was a great way to, you know, make them a part of the community,” he said, “even though we can’t be face-to-face all the time. We can on YouTube.”

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

’Exposure they deserve’: food reviewer takes bite out of COVID negativity

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The pandemic has been an absolute blight on the restaurant industry. In Anchorage, there's a new kind of economic stimulus for them going around who goes by Justin Williams.

Community

Special Olympics Alaska launches Unified Sports Night every Wednesday evening

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM AKDT
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
It's the first of ten virtual streams featuring a different activity every week.

Community

Black Lives Matter sign outside Performing Arts Center vandalized for second time

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:06 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The sign appears to have been partially burned or melted.

News

A multi-pronged municipal plan seeks to keep people from entering the shelter system, find housing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:45 AM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
As homeless shelters in Anchorage reach max capacity night after night, the municipality is working on reducing the crowds and hopefully, keeping and getting people in homes of their own.

Latest News

News

One week, more than $500K, or the Jesse Lee Home goes down

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:04 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The historic Jesse Lee Home has even longer before to stand after a new order from a Kenai Court judge.

Community

Alaskans help with historic wildfires in Lower 48

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:25 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Alaskan firefighters and volunteers are down south in large numbers dealing with historic wildfires.

Business

Local kombucha shop expands during the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Zip Kombucha added an extra kick to their recipe and is now the first hard-kombucha brewer in Alaska.

Community

Bells could ring as early as October for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:16 PM AKDT
Pandemic blamed for early start of fundraiser that usually starts in November.

Community

From the ashes: Peter’s Creek church holds service after fire

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:10 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
After a fire on Tuesday, the River of Life Lutheran Church congregation went to service at the same time they always do the following Sunday.

Community

Volunteers take part in Campbell Creek Cleanup

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:34 PM AKDT
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
Photojournalist Jeremy Kashatok shows us the volunteers at work