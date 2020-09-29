Tuesday could be the nicest day of the week as the sun looks to peek out before rain showers return overnight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a high of 51 degrees with 15 mph winds. But along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations you will see winds up to 30 mph.

Tuesday night temperatures drop down to 44 degrees with 10 mph winds increasing to 25 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Skies will be cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 55 degrees, 15 mph winds as well as a 70% chance for rain on Wednesday. Rain is likely for Wednesday night as temperatures drop down to 46 degrees with 10 mph winds, and 30 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Looking ahead, with winds around 15 mph skies will be mostly cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 57 degrees for a high on Thursday.

Southcentral rainfall should dissipate early Tuesday morning while more storms return to the western Kenai and Kodiak Tuesday and Tuesday night with more rainfall chances. The next storm system from the North Pacific is still trekking toward the western Gulf, which should move along the southern part of Kodiak in the next couple of days. High pressure to the northeast of these storms should push the storms off to the west and out of the Gulf in the coming days. Before the storms get pushed off, the reach to the north should dump a lot of rainfall over much of Southcentral Alaska, Kodiak and the Gulf through the middle of the week. Also, this storm movement will elevate winds into the strong gusty nature that will be felt in populated areas especially near gaps and mountain passes Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm winds will create hazardous wave heights through the forecast period.

For the extended forecast, Thursday through Monday, we are looking at storms over the Bering Sea/Aleutians and a ridge of high pressure over the west coast of Canada. This setup should develop and send storms into the western Gulf on Thursday crossing the Alaska Peninsula and into the Bering Sea on Friday. Once in the Bering Sea, these storms should weaken through Sunday as they move further away from significant energy sources (The Jet Stream). Another strong storm system will move northeastward into the Gulf of Alaska on Saturday afternoon and then will weaken while remaining in the northern Gulf through Monday.

