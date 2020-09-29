Advertisement

Volunteers box up Willow Library’s 35,000 book collection

The library will be demolished next week to make way for a new, $5.6 million building
Volunteers are packing up 35,000 books at the Willow Library in preparation for the building to be demolished.
Volunteers are packing up 35,000 books at the Willow Library in preparation for the building to be demolished.(Heather Hintze)
By Heather Hintze
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) -After years of fundraising, the Willow community will soon have a new library as a $5.6 million construction project gets underway.

But first, library staff and volunteers have to pack up the entire collection into boxes.

“A lot of books,” said librarian Julie Mitchell. “About 35,000.”

Mitchell said the library has outgrown its current building, constructed in 1992.

The new facility will be twice the size, which means more reading materials for patrons.

Funding for the project was no easy feat, Mitchell said. In addition to contributions from individuals and businesses, money also came from the State of Alaska, Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Mat-Su Health Foundation.

“It’s just unbelievable. I was never sure we were going to make it to this point,” Mitchell said. “It’s so exciting to see it happen and to know that soon we’re going to have double the space and lots of neat resources for the community of Willow.”

Nearly everything on the shelves will be put into storage for the next year during the construction phase. The new building should be completed by October 2021.

Mitchell said about 10% of the collection will be kept out during the transition period. The materials will be set up in a temporary library in the hallway of the community center.

“We did new and special collections like with our Willow Reads, and then we worked really hard on pulling books that were not available anywhere else in Alaska so that way those were still available,” Mitchell said.

The library will be demolished next week. The temporary set-up should be open by mid-October.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coffee talk, Alaska celebrates National Coffee Day

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Whether it's the best part of waking up or the thought you absolutely have to have before anyone is allowed to talk to you, coffee has ingrained itself into American culture. Alaska is part of that and Alaskans are celebrating the brewed bean on National Coffee day.

News

Medicaid covering more Alaskans than in past due to pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a national increase in the number of people enrolling in the federal Medicaid health payment program and Alaska residents are joining at unprecedented levels.

News

The next chapter in the tale of TikTok

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
A major announcement in the tale of TIK-TOK, and a pair of "out of this world" stories. In today's Tech Beat with the Morning Edition's Ausitn Sjong.

National

Cyberattack hobbles major hospital chain’s US facilities

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors and nurses at affected hospitals and clinics had to resort to paper records and described chaotic conditions, with lab work backed up.

Latest News

News

Recovery groups distribute fentanyl test strips inside Narcan kits

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Daniella Rivera
Overdose deaths linked to fentanyl are on the rise in Alaska and recovery groups are distributing a new, potentially life-saving tool to detect the drug.

News

House candidates discuss balancing Alaska’s budget during Anchorage Chamber of Commerce forum

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Candidates for the Alaska House of Representatives spoke about how to balance the state budget on Monday during a forum held by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.

News

Waiting for a refrigerator? You’re not alone

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
COVID has caused a nationwide shortage of major appliances. Orders that used to take weeks are now taking months.

Coronavirus

117 new cases, no new deaths reported in Alaska

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Roman
The state reported 115 new COVID-19 cases among residents and two new cases among nonresidents.

News

Creative solutions from a local cleaning company provide peace of mind to other businesses

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
A new service that is being offered in Anchorage involves blowing ionized hydrogen peroxide through an arc of electricity. Local businesses say the disinfectant misting system has given them the confidence to continue operating despite the threat of COVID-19.

News

Eagle River Elementary makes strides to return to community next fall

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
Eagle River Elementary is under construction and is on schedule to return online in 2021 after the November 2018 earthquake delivered a knockout blow