Waiting for a refrigerator? You’re not alone

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a side effect of COVID-19 you may not realize unless you’ve been shopping for appliances lately. There’s a nationwide shortage of things like freezers and refrigerators and Alaska has not been spared.

From big box stores to independently owned ones, the supply chain for major appliances has been disrupted. Kyle Mirka, owner of Allen & Peterson Cooking & Appliance Center, said factories slowed production or closed altogether because of COVID-19, at the same time demand went up from people spending more time at home.

“We are definitely seeing longer lead times,” said Mirka. “What used to be two or three weeks was pretty easy, now it’s two to three months.”

Mirka said except for freezers, he does have some items in stock, and if people are flexible they can usually find something, but it may not be what they intended when they walk in the store. He said other retailers are facing the same delays.

For people who don’t want to wait or can’t, there’s another option, repairing old appliances.

“We are getting a lot more people that are repairing appliances that are 10-15 years old that would normally replace their unit. But in times like these, they are forced to fix it,” said Logan Rounds, owner of Reliable Appliance.

Rounds said, overall, business has been good.

“We are booking anywhere between three and four days out for kind of what we consider non-essential appliances," Rounds said.

He said several emergency slots are available daily for things like refrigerators that are no longer cold or washers that are leaking. He said they’ll get to those priority items as soon as possible.

