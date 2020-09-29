Advertisement

Yukon Quest welcomes new executive director to Canada office

The Yukon Quest finish line in downtown Fairbanks. (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race has named Josi Leideritz as the new executive director for its Yukon office.

Leideritz took over this month following the departure of Shayna Hammer, who left the job at the end of August, the Yukon Quest said in a press release.

“The Yukon Quest has been part of my Yukon journey ever since I moved here,” Leideritz said in the release. “This is an unusual year for events. With the cancellation of the race on the Yukon side, we look forward to coming up with new, creative ideas on how to engage our communities and fans world-wide over the winter until we get ready to plan the 2022 race together with Alaska.”

The news of the new executive director comes nearly a month after it was announced that Canada’s side of the 2021 Yukon Quest race was canceled.

