120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 118 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska residents and two new cases in nonresidents.

This is the sixth day in a row the daily COVID-19 case count has been over 100. No new deaths were reported.

Between residents and nonresidents, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska is currently 4,294. The number of recovered and presumed recovered cases is 4,324.

At least 288 people in Alaska have been hospitalized because of the virus. Currently, there are 36 people with COVID-19 in the hospital, along with 13 others who are suspected of having the disease. Of those, seven are on ventilators.

The new resident cases were found in these communities:

Anchorage: 59

Fairbanks: 12

Wasilla: 11

Palmer: 8

Utqiagvik: 7

Eagle River: 6

Kotzebue: 2

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Sitka: 2

Soldotna: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Anchor Point: 1

Bristol Bay and Lake Peninsula Boroughs: 1

Chugiak: 1

Juneau: 1

Ketchikan: 1

Valdez: 1

Of the residents who recently tested positive, six are children under the age of 10, 15 are between 10 and 19, 25 are in their 20s, 21 are in their 30s, 22 are in their 40s, 12 are in their 50s, 13 are in their 60s and four are in their 70s.

