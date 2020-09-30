Advertisement

120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Malia Barto
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported 118 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska residents and two new cases in nonresidents.

This is the sixth day in a row the daily COVID-19 case count has been over 100. No new deaths were reported.

Between residents and nonresidents, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alaska is currently 4,294. The number of recovered and presumed recovered cases is 4,324.

At least 288 people in Alaska have been hospitalized because of the virus. Currently, there are 36 people with COVID-19 in the hospital, along with 13 others who are suspected of having the disease. Of those, seven are on ventilators.

The new resident cases were found in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 59
  • Fairbanks: 12
  • Wasilla: 11
  • Palmer: 8
  • Utqiagvik: 7
  • Eagle River: 6
  • Kotzebue: 2
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
  • Sitka: 2
  • Soldotna: 2
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 1
  • Anchor Point: 1
  • Bristol Bay and Lake Peninsula Boroughs: 1
  • Chugiak: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Ketchikan: 1
  • Valdez: 1

Of the residents who recently tested positive, six are children under the age of 10, 15 are between 10 and 19, 25 are in their 20s, 21 are in their 30s, 22 are in their 40s, 12 are in their 50s, 13 are in their 60s and four are in their 70s.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Key Bank Building in downtown Anchorage undergoes big remodel

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Key Bank Building is undergoing a $60 million renovation as well as repairing damage from the 2018 earthquake.

News

More days between fall and spring freezes causes climate concerns

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Taylar Perez
A longer spring and fall in Alaska is a big indicator of serious climate change

News

Anchorage water utility offers deferred payment plans to assist customers during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
In Anchorage, more people are falling behind on their water bills during the pandemic. AWWU says that the number of past current accounts is about 53% higher than what they normally see at this time of year.

News

1 COVID-19 case confirmed at Wasilla Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
At-home learning will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 30, while the building is closed.

Latest News

News

Four Alaska centers affected by hospital company computer outage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Four Alaska behavioral health centers are part of a national company that experienced widespread system outages after a cyberattack. The company, Universal Health Services, released more information about the security incident Tuesday.

News

ASD hosting community meetings to address return to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
ASD to answer community questions on plans to return students to classroom learning starting on October, 19th, 2020

News

Yukon Quest welcomes new executive director to Canada office

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race welcomes Josi Leideritz as the Executive Director for the Yukon office.

News

Volunteers box up Willow Library’s 35,000 book collection

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Volunteers pack up the Willow Library's 35,000 book collection. Most of the books will be stored while a new library building is under construction.

News

Coffee talk, Alaska celebrates National Coffee Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Whether it's the best part of waking up or the thought you absolutely have to have before anyone is allowed to talk to you, coffee has ingrained itself into American culture. Alaska is part of that and Alaskans are celebrating the brewed bean on National Coffee day.

News

Medicaid covering more Alaskans than in past due to pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a national increase in the number of people enrolling in the federal Medicaid health payment program and Alaska residents are joining at unprecedented levels.