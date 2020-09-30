Advertisement

AFD responding to fire off Old Seward

Fire late Tuesday night at 54th Ave & Juneau St
Fire late Tuesday night at 54th Ave & Juneau St(KTUU staff)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department firefighters are responding to a blaze that broke out near 54th and Juneau Tuesday evening.

Few details were immediately available, but AFD Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said multiple motor homes appeared to be involved in the fire.

At last check, five AFD units were on location, with the fire considered under control, Boyd said.

No information was available as to whether the motor homes were occupied. As of press time, no injuries have been reported for AFD crew members.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kodiak student earns top youth congressional award

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
Kodiak teen earns top congressional youth award

News

Key Bank Building in downtown Anchorage undergoes big remodel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Key Bank Building is undergoing a $60 million renovation as well as repairing damage from the 2018 earthquake.

News

More days between fall and spring freezes causes climate concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Taylar Perez
A longer spring and fall in Alaska is a big indicator of serious climate change

News

120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
This is the sixth day in a row the daily COVID-19 case count has been over 100.

Latest News

News

Anchorage water utility offers deferred payment plans to assist customers during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
In Anchorage, more people are falling behind on their water bills during the pandemic. AWWU says that the number of past current accounts is about 53% higher than what they normally see at this time of year.

News

1 COVID-19 case confirmed at Wasilla Middle School

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
At-home learning will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 30, while the building is closed.

News

Four Alaska centers affected by hospital company computer outage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Four Alaska behavioral health centers are part of a national company that experienced widespread system outages after a cyberattack. The company, Universal Health Services, released more information about the security incident Tuesday.

News

ASD hosting community meetings to address return to school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
ASD to answer community questions on plans to return students to classroom learning starting on October, 19th, 2020

News

Yukon Quest welcomes new executive director to Canada office

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race welcomes Josi Leideritz as the Executive Director for the Yukon office.

News

Volunteers box up Willow Library’s 35,000 book collection

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Volunteers pack up the Willow Library's 35,000 book collection. Most of the books will be stored while a new library building is under construction.