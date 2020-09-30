AFD responding to fire off Old Seward

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department firefighters are responding to a blaze that broke out near 54th and Juneau Tuesday evening.

Few details were immediately available, but AFD Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said multiple motor homes appeared to be involved in the fire.

At last check, five AFD units were on location, with the fire considered under control, Boyd said.

No information was available as to whether the motor homes were occupied. As of press time, no injuries have been reported for AFD crew members.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.