Anchorage water utility offers deferred payment plans to assist customers during pandemic

The Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility is offering payment options to customers who have been affected by the pandemic, by application only.
By Hank Davis
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility, many people are behind on their water bills. In fact, Public Outreach Coordinator Sandy Baker says that the number of past current accounts is about 53% higher than what they normally see at this time of year.

AWWU is still offering customers the option of applying for financial hardship and deferred payment plans, but the response doesn’t match up with the number of overdue accounts they are seeing.

“Quite honestly, we don’t have enough of these applications in,” she told Alaska’s News Source. “We are encouraging people to get this done because we don’t want to come up in November and December and be the bad guy and have to shut your water off.”

It won’t change the amount of money that you currently owe or the regular utility rates you pay, but applying for deferred payments will prevent the utility customers from incurring any further late fees or finance charges.

“We’re really fortunate that we are able to provide all of that stuff, but we need the community to work with us. It’s hard on all of us," Baker said. "Obviously we are a business, and we’d like that when people can pay their bills, that they do that.”

The business has been able to offer these payment options under the public health disaster emergency declaration filed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy earlier this year. According to Baker, once those orders expire, so will AWWU’s ability to try and assist customers with their payment plans.

While the AWWU physical offices are closed to the public, payments can still be made online or at the dropbox. To contact AWWU about payment arrangements, call (907) 564-2700 or click here.

