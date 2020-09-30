Advertisement

ASD expected to announce a delay in students returning to the classroom

By Austin Sjong and Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop is expected to announce a delay in students returning back to the classroom.

“I look to announce a push back and postponement that transition from the first quarter to the second quarter,” Dr. Bishop said. “I don’t have a date out, in the future yet but I will update tomorrow or October 1st and then follow up on the 15th with as much information and understanding, and knowing of this is what we look to and why we make our decision.”

Elementary students were originally scheduled to go back to physically being in classrooms on October 19.

Dr. Bishop made the comment in Tuesday night’s town hall.

The meetings with local and state medical experts are designed to answer many of the concerns the community has as well as layout the school district’s mitigation plans.

No specifics were given, but Dr. Bishop did say she will make an official announcement within the next few days.

Another community meeting is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested in attending the webinars are asked to register on ASD’s website. People can also watch the meetings on the district’s YouTube channel.

