Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A judge in Nevada has approved a total of $800 million in payouts from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.

Clark County District Court Judge Linda Bell on Wednesday signed off on the deal announced earlier this month that settles dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 in a crowd of 22,000 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort.

