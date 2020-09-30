Advertisement

Key Bank Building in downtown Anchorage undergoes big remodel

The Key Bank Building in downtown Anchorage is undergoing a $60 million remodel.
The Key Bank Building in downtown Anchorage is undergoing a $60 million remodel.(KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Key Bank Building in downtown Anchorage may look like it’s being torn down but workers are actually giving the aging structure a major remodel, right down to the studs.

Amanda Moser, speaking for Peach Investments, the company which owns the building, as well as most of the properties on the block, including the Fourth Avenue Theatre, said the project came as a result of the earthquake two years ago.

“Due to the structural damage sustained in the 2018 earthquake they needed to go through and make major repairs on the building and recognized it would a be a great opportunity to bring it up to a more modern iconic building in the heart of downtown Anchorage,” said Moser, who is director of the Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

Moser called the $60 million project a vote of confidence in downtown Anchorage.

“These are challenging times but as a community, we’ll navigate out of this,” said Moser. “And there will be opportunities to come back to work and folks will want to have a fine location right in downtown.”

A rendering shows a modern glass exterior with a plaza below. Moser said the finished building will be larger than the original and will mostly be used for office space. She said Peach Investments has plans for further development although the company did not offer an update on the Fourth Avenue Theatre.

“They’re talking about adding in a parking garage next to this building to support this new office space,” she said. “And continue to look for other opportunities for the other properties in the space.”

The Key Bank Building is scheduled to be completed sometime in early 2022.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More days between fall and spring freezes causes climate concerns

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Taylar Perez
A longer spring and fall in Alaska is a big indicator of serious climate change

News

120 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Malia Barto
This is the sixth day in a row the daily COVID-19 case count has been over 100.

News

Anchorage water utility offers deferred payment plans to assist customers during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
In Anchorage, more people are falling behind on their water bills during the pandemic. AWWU says that the number of past current accounts is about 53% higher than what they normally see at this time of year.

News

1 COVID-19 case confirmed at Wasilla Middle School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
At-home learning will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 30, while the building is closed.

Latest News

News

Four Alaska centers affected by hospital company computer outage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Four Alaska behavioral health centers are part of a national company that experienced widespread system outages after a cyberattack. The company, Universal Health Services, released more information about the security incident Tuesday.

News

ASD hosting community meetings to address return to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
ASD to answer community questions on plans to return students to classroom learning starting on October, 19th, 2020

News

Yukon Quest welcomes new executive director to Canada office

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Yukon Quest 1,000 Mile International Sled Dog Race welcomes Josi Leideritz as the Executive Director for the Yukon office.

News

Volunteers box up Willow Library’s 35,000 book collection

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Volunteers pack up the Willow Library's 35,000 book collection. Most of the books will be stored while a new library building is under construction.

News

Coffee talk, Alaska celebrates National Coffee Day

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Whether it's the best part of waking up or the thought you absolutely have to have before anyone is allowed to talk to you, coffee has ingrained itself into American culture. Alaska is part of that and Alaskans are celebrating the brewed bean on National Coffee day.

News

Medicaid covering more Alaskans than in past due to pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic has caused a national increase in the number of people enrolling in the federal Medicaid health payment program and Alaska residents are joining at unprecedented levels.