Key Bank Building in downtown Anchorage undergoes big remodel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Key Bank Building in downtown Anchorage may look like it’s being torn down but workers are actually giving the aging structure a major remodel, right down to the studs.

Amanda Moser, speaking for Peach Investments, the company which owns the building, as well as most of the properties on the block, including the Fourth Avenue Theatre, said the project came as a result of the earthquake two years ago.

“Due to the structural damage sustained in the 2018 earthquake they needed to go through and make major repairs on the building and recognized it would a be a great opportunity to bring it up to a more modern iconic building in the heart of downtown Anchorage,” said Moser, who is director of the Anchorage Downtown Partnership.

Moser called the $60 million project a vote of confidence in downtown Anchorage.

“These are challenging times but as a community, we’ll navigate out of this,” said Moser. “And there will be opportunities to come back to work and folks will want to have a fine location right in downtown.”

A rendering shows a modern glass exterior with a plaza below. Moser said the finished building will be larger than the original and will mostly be used for office space. She said Peach Investments has plans for further development although the company did not offer an update on the Fourth Avenue Theatre.

“They’re talking about adding in a parking garage next to this building to support this new office space,” she said. “And continue to look for other opportunities for the other properties in the space.”

The Key Bank Building is scheduled to be completed sometime in early 2022.

