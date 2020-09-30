Advertisement

More days between fall and spring freezes causes climate concerns

Climate Change
By Taylar Perez
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While many Alaskans enjoy the days when the temperature is above freezing, there are more of these days every year and it isn’t necessarily always a good thing.

Climate scientists classify a freeze date as the day each year when the air temperature about 6 to 8 feet above the ground reaches 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The time between the last freeze of spring and the first freeze in fall is called the “freeze-free” period each year. Scientists measure and record these dates each year and on average, the freeze-free period is getting longer, indicating warming of the climate.

Rick Thoman, a climate specialist with Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy at the University of Alaska Anchorage, has been observing the freeze cycle for years. One of the most recent analysis was conducted in Nome, which has one of the most in-depth climate records in the state. The city’s freeze-free days are increasing as much as three weeks, which is a big indicator of serious climate change.

While these longer, warmer number of days can be beneficial for agriculture, it’s a problem for those that rely on permafrost layers and sea ice formation. Most of mainland Alaska is seeing this increase but southwest Alaska is not.

“So places like Gulkana, Bettles, for instance, have had a slight shortening of the freeze-free season. In southwest Alaska, it is more spatially coherent based on the very limited that we have but for example, data Kodiak, King Salmon, Cold Bay, have all seen a shortening by a little bit of the dates between the freezes between the 1950′s and now,” says Thoman.

The date in which different areas experience their freeze date varies widely depending on the area’s proximity to the ocean and elevation.

