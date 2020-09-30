Storms return on Wednesday delivering rain and strong winds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Skies will be cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain on Wednesday while temperatures warm up to 54 degrees.

Winds increase to around 20 mph but could gust up to 50 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Wednesday night temperatures drop down to 47 degrees while rain chances reduce to 50 percent. Winds will blow out of the east at 25 mph but up to 55 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations.

Then on Thursday temperatures will warm up to 53 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies. Surface winds of 20 mph will be closer to 45 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Skies will be cloudy Thursday night while 40 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations increase to 55 mph after Midnight. Looking ahead, with winds gusts around 35 mph skies will be cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 57 degrees for a high on Friday.

Two separate storms moving in from the North Pacific will keep most of Southcentral and the Gulf of Alaska under hazardous weather conditions through the next few days.

The first large storm has stalled out roughly 300 miles south of Kodiak Island, but the outer bands of the storm are delivering heavy moisture and extensive areas of rain across the Gulf, with more rainfall spreading over Kodiak Island, Kenai and Prince William Sound through Wednesday afternoon. The area could still see Gale Force Winds (39 to 54 mph) passing through Cook Inlet on Wednesday until the center of the storm moves west of Shelikof Strait and Cook Inlet allowing for wave heights and winds to subside across the region from Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall, however, will continue to spread over coastal areas and farther inland as cloud remnants trek towards the northwest over the next couple of days.

The next developing storm from the North Pacific will help to return hazardous weather conditions back into the forecast for much of the western Gulf starting Thursday night. This awaiting system will generate inclement weather including heavy rainfall, strong winds and hazardous waves. Although large amounts of rainfall are not expected to reach inland locations, conditions will still be favorable for strong gusty winds, which will be of greater concern near mountain gaps and passes should this storm shift more northward before curving more towards the northwest on Friday afternoon. Overall, anticipate a very wet pattern and hazardous weather conditions over the Gulf, with only minimal showers north of Anchorage and over the Copper River Basin the next several days.

For the extended forecast, Friday through Tuesday, weather predictions are looking at storms over the Bering Sea/Aleutians and a ridge of high pressure over the west coast of Canada. A strong storm system will move northwestward from the Gulf of Alaska on Friday and into the Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands. The system has the potential to drop 2-3″ of rain on Kodiak and the southern Kenai Peninsula. Widespread Gale Force Winds (39 to 54 mph) are expected in the western Gulf on Friday as this system moves over Kodiak and the Alaska Peninsula. The storms will move into the northeastern Bering Sea while weakening through Sunday. A second storm system will move int the southern Gulf of Alaska on Sunday, then making its way into the northern Gulf/southern Alaska Mainland on Monday while slowing down or even stalling in the area. Moving ahead, this is days a few days out, but a third storm system looks to move into the western Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands on Tuesday afternoon.

