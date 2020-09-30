Advertisement

Taphouse with Anchorage roots opening downtown

Tent City Taphouse set to open second week of October
By Rachel McPherron and Marlise Irby
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tent City Taphouse talks about how it got its name and why it wanted to open in Downtown Anchorage.

Tent City will offer more than a dozen local Alaska draft beer and local ingredients.

You might recognize this location, this was where Crush was located and has now been updated to its new look.

This taphouse is on track to open the second week of October — projected open date: Oct. 7 — and is a family affair working together there during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Soldotna boy starts fishy YouTube challenge for local food bank

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Tristen Barnes is a kid with a big internet dream, a strong stomach for fish, and a good heart for trying to help the hungry in his own way.

Community

’Exposure they deserve’: food reviewer takes bite out of COVID negativity

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:52 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The pandemic has been an absolute blight on the restaurant industry. In Anchorage, there's a new kind of economic stimulus for them going around who goes by Justin Williams.

Community

Special Olympics Alaska launches Unified Sports Night every Wednesday evening

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:32 PM AKDT
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
It's the first of ten virtual streams featuring a different activity every week.

Community

Black Lives Matter sign outside Performing Arts Center vandalized for second time

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:06 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
The sign appears to have been partially burned or melted.

Latest News

News

A multi-pronged municipal plan seeks to keep people from entering the shelter system, find housing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:45 AM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
As homeless shelters in Anchorage reach max capacity night after night, the municipality is working on reducing the crowds and hopefully, keeping and getting people in homes of their own.

News

One week, more than $500K, or the Jesse Lee Home goes down

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:04 AM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The historic Jesse Lee Home has even longer before to stand after a new order from a Kenai Court judge.

Community

Alaskans help with historic wildfires in Lower 48

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:25 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Alaskan firefighters and volunteers are down south in large numbers dealing with historic wildfires.

Business

Local kombucha shop expands during the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Zip Kombucha added an extra kick to their recipe and is now the first hard-kombucha brewer in Alaska.

Community

Bells could ring as early as October for Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:16 PM AKDT
Pandemic blamed for early start of fundraiser that usually starts in November.

Community

From the ashes: Peter’s Creek church holds service after fire

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:10 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
After a fire on Tuesday, the River of Life Lutheran Church congregation went to service at the same time they always do the following Sunday.