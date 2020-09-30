Taphouse with Anchorage roots opening downtown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tent City Taphouse talks about how it got its name and why it wanted to open in Downtown Anchorage.

Tent City will offer more than a dozen local Alaska draft beer and local ingredients.

You might recognize this location, this was where Crush was located and has now been updated to its new look.

This taphouse is on track to open the second week of October — projected open date: Oct. 7 — and is a family affair working together there during the pandemic.

