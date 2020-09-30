Teen arrested for having a gun at ABC Elementary School basketball court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have arrested an 18-year-old Anchorage man for having a gun on the Northern Lights ABC Elementary School basketball court.

Police say 18-year-old Kavien J. Rhodes and two juveniles were on the basketball court around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police were called after a staff member reported seeing a person on the court with a gun. According to APD, an officer responded and heard the three talking about a gun. Once another officer responded, the two officers confronted the three on the court. The school said there were no students at the facility at the time of the incident.

“A handgun, wherein no serial number was visible, was recovered from Rhodes' belongings," APD said in a news release.

Rhodes faces weapons charges.

Police say one of the other two juveniles was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

