Virus forces cancellation of Juneau’s annual public market

Juneau, Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - An annual market event held for the past 37 years in Alaska’s capital city has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

The Juneau Empire reported the public market has brought merchants and crowds of shoppers to downtown Juneau since 1983. Market organizer Peter Metcalfe announced the event will not happen because of the pandemic and the potential risk to the lives of merchants and customers.

Last year’s market included 206 vendors from 29 communities in Alaska and the western U.S.

Metcalfe says virtual shopping will be available through a website expected to launch by mid-October.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

