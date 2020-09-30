Woman dies after being hit by a jeep Tuesday night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman has died after being hit by a Jeep near Tudor Road and Wright Street on Tuesday night.

Police say the woman was not in the crosswalk when the Jeep hit her near the intersection.

APD said the woman was rushed to the hospital while the female driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene and talked with police. No charges have been filed at this time.

On Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed that the woman had died.

According to APD, “there have been eight fatalities as a result of vehicle vs. pedestrian collisions. Last year, during the same time period (January to September), there were five fatalities.”

Police are using the recent death to share a reminder to drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious on the roadways and always be aware of your surroundings.

The area near Tudor Road and Wright Street was closed for a few hours. It was reopened early Wednesday morning.

