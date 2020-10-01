1 new death, 136 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There have been over 100 cases of COVID-19 reported every day in Alaska for eight consecutive days, with a record number of deaths reported in that period.

On Thursday, the Department of Health and Social Services reported another person with COVID-19 has died, bringing the state total of deaths to 57. There were 136 new COVID-19 cases reported with 127 cases in residents.

Nine new nonresident cases were reported, according to initial data displayed on the DHSS coronavirus dashboard. One nonresident case was reported in Anchorage and eight others were reported in the Northwest Arctic Borough.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 64

Kenai Peninsula Borough: One

Kodiak: Two

Fairbanks: 26

Valdez: Two

Healy: Two

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 10

Nome Census Area: Six

Utqiagvik: Four

Northwest Arctic Borough: Eight

Juneau: One

Bethel Census Area: One

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data and will be updated.

