5 common mask myths debunked

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, wearing a face mask has become part of everyday life for many Alaskans, but the need for masks and their effectiveness have been the source of an on-going, spirited debate.

During a conversation with Alaska’s News Source, Jenny Mayo, the infection prevention program coordinator for Alaska Regional Hospital, broke down five of the most common mask myths.

Myth: I’m a healthy person, I don’t need to wear a mask.

To this sentiment, Mayo said, “Definitely a myth."

While a mask can help protect the wearer, Mayo said it is even more effective when it comes to protecting others.

“With COVID-19, people will spread the virus for up to two days before they get sick, and there’s also a group of people that might just have very low-grade symptoms, they might never actually realize they’re sick and they can be spreading those particles,” said Mayo.

People become contagious two days before the virus is detectable, according to Mayo, and can spread the virus for 14 days after that, leaving a 16-day period in which a person who feels perfectly healthy could be infecting others.

A mask helps to catch and slow down droplets that infected people exhale in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Myth: Wearing a mask is dangerous because it causes you to re-breathe your own carbon dioxide.

“That’s not true,” said Mayo.

There is no risk of becoming hypoxic, which means having too little oxygen in your blood, due to wearing a mask, according to Mayo.

“Remember that the air around us is not 100% oxygen that we’re breathing in and 100% CO2 that we’re breathing out,” she explained. “It’s actually a nice gap. That’s about 80% nitrogen and only 20% oxygen. When we breathe that in and our lungs process it, we’re only breathing out 4% CO2, and that CO2 will not just accumulate in your mask, it’s going to move around on the edges and above your nose, and it can also diffuse through the mask. So if you think of things on a molecular level, your mask is like a chain-link fence and those molecules of CO2 would be like sand that you’re throwing through it.”

Myth: It’s okay if my nose is poking out of my mask.

That is not an effective way to wear a mask, according to Mayo.

“The particles that we are breathing out that have the virus on them, if you think of yourself like, ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ and I’m going to go into a really small environment, as we’re breathing in and out, the virus is actually coming out and there’s little tiny skin cells inside your mouth and little droplets, very microscopic. We can’t see them, but they’re coming out of your nose and your mouth,” she explained. “So wearing a mask below your nose, below your chin, that’s not going to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Myth: People with breathing problems, like asthma, shouldn’t wear masks.

On this issue, Mayo speaks from experience as an asthmatic.

“I have no problem wearing a mask,” she said.

Mayo said wearing a mask is actually recommended for asthmatics and having a breathing condition like asthma is all the more reason to mask up.

“If you were having an acute attack and you feel like you’re having difficulty breathing, that would be one of those times where you might not want to wear the mask,” she said. “But in general, it’s more protective to an asthmatic and it’s very important asthmatics be protected because they already have a diminished lung capacity.”

Myth: Wearing a mask is not effective because it doesn’t guarantee I won’t get COVID-19.

Wearing a cloth mask does not provide a 100% guarantee that you won’t get COVID-19 or infect someone around you, Mayo says it is a prevention tool that can help.

“It seriously reduces the risk, and it’s statistically significant,” she said. “We do a lot of things that we can’t ever get to zero risk. So for example, taking a blood pressure medication doesn’t guarantee that you will never have a heart attack, but it gives you a lot of benefit and it seriously reduces the risk of doing that. Cloth mask is just the same. Your risk of getting COVID-19 are much, much less if you’re wearing a mask and the people you’re around are wearing a mask.”

