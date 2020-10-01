Advertisement

A series of impressive fall storms pushes across the state.

Multiple storms whip up wind and bring heavy rains through the week.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southern Alaska is seeing a parade of low pressure systems that are packing a punch with high winds and heavy rain as the month of September comes to a close. Anchorage Hit 60 Wednesday, surpassing the normal high of 49, and effectively tying the record high of 60 from 2003.

