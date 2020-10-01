Alaska Airlines to furlough over 500 employees effective October 1

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines says because of the expiration of the Payroll Support Program, it will have to involuntary furlough 532 employees.

“We need Congress and the Administration to find a way prior to Oct. 1 to extend PSP," Alaska Airlines said in an email. "While we’re encouraged by the strong bipartisan support in both houses of Congress to help airline workers, time is running out.”

The Payroll Support Program, a part of the CARES Act, was helping pay airline workers' wages, salaries and benefits. But the assistance stopped on September 30.

Here’s a breakdown of the furloughs and layoffs impacting the airlines:

299 flight attendants on furlough

28 employees will be let go after September 30th

205 employees in non-union management positions at Alaska and Horizon Air lost their jobs when those positions were eliminated in July

The breakdown accounts for the 532 employees being furloughed.

“720 employees volunteered for early outs or early retirements, and another 4,468 have taken voluntary leave or another furlough mitigation,” the airline said.

Alaska Airlines added that no pilots, maintenance technicians or dispatchers have been furloughed at this time.

The news of the involuntary furloughs come after American Airlines and United Airlines say they will begin to furlough 32,000 employees.

Wednesday the White House announced a plan which includes a $250 billion proposal on funding for state and local governments and backed $20 billion in help for the struggling airline industry.

