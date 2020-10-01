Anchorage Auto Mart accused of deceptive sales

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A used car lot in Anchorage’s Spenard neighborhood is accused of deceiving buyers. The Consumer Protection Division of the Alaska Department of Law has filed a civil complaint against Anchorage Auto Mart, LLC, a family-run business that repairs and resells vehicles purchased at auction.

The company, its owner Njazi “Jesse” Musliu, and a salesman, Toni Skilja, who is Musliu’s son-in-law, are the named defendants.

“We’ve asked that the court issue an injunction requiring Anchorage Auto Mart to behave properly in the future. We’ve asked for fines, and we’ve asked for restitution for victims,” Assistant Attorney General John Haley told Alaska’s News Source Tuesday.

Skilja, reached by phone, called the accusations “far fetched” and “inaccurate.”

Musliu, also reached by phone, described himself as a longtime Anchorage business owner with strong community ties who sells dependable cars for a good value.

“I’ve sold reconstructed cars, cars that I’ve fixed, to mayors and lawyers and doctors and all kinds of people from different walks of life,” he said. “I’m not a fly by night operation trying to take the money and run, screwing customers.”

He criticized the Attorney General’s Office for targeting a small business during trying times.

According to the complaint, Anchorage Auto Mart sold junk cars to buyers with claims like “runs and drives excellent” and “runs and drives like new,” when the vehicles had previously been totaled by an insurance company and sold at auction.

When an insurance company totals a vehicle, the determination is marked on the vehicle’s title. When essential repaired work is completed, the Department of Motor Vehicles has the ability to changed the title’s status to “reconstructed.”

According to the complaint, Auto Mart failed to let consumers know cars had been in a wreck, or that car titles weren’t yet clear, which dealers must disclose before purchase.

Skilja and Musliu said Anchorage Auto Mart makes those disclosures on the bill of sale, and that they keep pictures to show to document original damage and track repairs.

The complaint also accuses the business of attaching fake reviews to its Facebook page, and in ads placed for sale on Craigslist, failing to state the seller is a car dealer.

Musliu denies he’s done anything wrong and said the state is “... Basing their case on anecdotal statements from people that are behind in car payments and hoping to get a free meal.”

Potential fines for the business, Skilja and Musliu could be as high as $25,000 per violation.

“The goal is to have a proper business environment where customers are getting accurate information,” Haley said.

