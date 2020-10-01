Anchorage rain chances lessen on Thursday, but the winds keep on blowing in the 30 mph range and up to 50 mph wind gusts along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here’s a look at your weather for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will warm up to 53 degrees on Thursday while under mostly cloudy skies. Surface winds of 30 mph will be closer to 55 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations.

Skies will be cloudy Thursday night while 55 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations increase to 70 mph after Midnight.

Then on Friday, Anchorage will warm up to 55 degrees while under cloudy skies. Surface winds of 30 mph will be closer to 60 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Skies will be cloudy Friday night with a low of 48 degrees. Winds at the surface at 30 mph will be closer to 50 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations that will decrease to 15-30 mph after Midnight.

Looking ahead, with 15 mph winds skies will be cloudy as Anchorage warms up to 55 degrees for a high on Saturday.

The most recent rain and wind producing storm is moving off to the northwest and is centered over the Alaska Peninsula. Storm reaches still covers up most of Southcentral Alaska but some areas not facing the Gulf will sit behind mountain protection staying relatively or completely dry with periodic sprinkles at best. That doesn’t mean winds will not be a factor as the storm whips around creating winds that could gust up to 65 mph along Turnagain Arm and in higher elevations. Effects could even be felt in South Anchorage while winds increase as high as 40 mph through Thursday afternoon before winds quickly bend down Cook Inlet and weaken.

Rain and winds are not over though as very quickly the next powerful storm system brings more of the same to the North Gulf Coast, Kodiak and Cook Inlet. This Storm Force (39-73 mph) System (a former tropical storm) will bring rain and wind to the Gulf by Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Coastal areas of the Gulf will see copious amounts of rainfall from this even stronger storm system. Hurricane Force Winds (74 mph +) could be expected down Turnagain Arm, Gale Force Winds (39 to 54 mph) are expected across Prince William Sound, while Storm Force Winds (39-73 mph) can be expected to develop across Southern Cook Inlet and through the Barren Islands.

The newest storm will move northwest through Bristol Bay and the Kusko Delta, delivering another round of windy conditions across Anchorage, with northeast winds in the Mat Valley switching to the southeast on Friday afternoon and evening.As the system moves north, then gusty winds out of the south can be expected to move through the Copper River Basin. The system could dump over 4″ of rain to coastal locations while Seward is looking to receive 4-7″ of rain by Saturday evening. While Kodiak Island could see 2-3″ of rain during that same period. This storm will be very closely monitored as this rain and moisture could be cause for flooding potential along the Kenai, as well as landslide/mudslide threats across Kodiak.

For the extended forecast, Sunday through Wednesday, the last of several fall storms will make landfall along the Gulf Coast on Saturday night through Sunday evening. This will bring another bout of heavy coastal rain and strong winds to the coast, with lighter rain inland. The storm track of this system could keep Southwest Alaska and the Bering Sea away from the impacts that the north Gulf coast will experience. Rainy and cloudy weather can be expected to persist through Tuesday before high pressure builds and dries the area off temporarily Tuesday night. Storms will push out of the Bering Sea and into Southwest Alaska on Wednesday. Most of the storms will stay further south in the Gulf with the potential to keep Kodiak on the wetter side. High pressure over the state will send cooler air down from the north and will continue to dry out Southcentral for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.