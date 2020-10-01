Advertisement

Authorities search for woman in connection to Seward Highway homicide

Alaska State Troopers are searching for Sarah Dayan.
Alaska State Troopers are searching for Sarah Dayan.
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding 35-year-old Sarah Dayan of Homer.

The call to find her follows a death investigation of a man in Turnagain Pass. Soldotna-based troopers were notified that a man was found dead near milepost 68.5 of the Seward Highway early Tuesday morning.

Troopers have determined the death was a homicide and an investigation is still underway.

The man’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Troopers have not released the name of the man and are waiting for a positive identification.

Sarah Dayan is considered armed and dangerous.
Sarah Dayan is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe Dayan is in the Seward area and is “considered armed and dangerous.”

Troopers ask anyone with information about Dayan’s location to call AST dispatch at (907) 262-4453.

