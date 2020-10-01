Bethel travelers entered to win $1,000 after taking COVID-19 test

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Between mask mandates, testing requirements and other guidelines, coronavirus has undoubtedly made what little travel people are doing these days cumbersome.

In Bethel, the city has an ordinance in place requiring all travelers coming through the Alaska Airlines terminal to undergo testing. However, the city said it’s been unable to enforce such an ordinance, so they’re going with incentives instead. Now, anyone who has a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours in hand or takes one at the airport is entered to win a $1,000 check from the City of Bethel.

According to City Clerk Lori Strickler, the money comes from the roughly $8 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding the city received. She said the local hospital, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation requested the city to mandate testing requirements. When they looked into it, Strickler said they discovered a way to create an incentive.

“When going through our options in requiring tests we noticed that there was potential to issue an incentive program that would help encourage people to comply with the mandates,” she said.

Strickler said the lottery was her idea. Before she came up with it, she said they were giving folks that got tested onsite $25 gift cards to a local restaurant.

At the time the lottery started she was the acting city manager. She said they went to city attorneys with the idea. Strickler said they identified other communities that were doing similar measures. The attorneys gave the green light and so far two winners have been drawn in the contest.

Strickler, alongside current Interim City Manager Peter Williams, explained that issuing citations for people not complying became tricky. Even if they were giving out fines or some other form of enforcement, they said they don’t have the law enforcement capacity to follow through with that route.

For months, top health officials have been issuing guidance that all travel during the pandemic should be limited to essential. Strickler and Williams feel the lottery is enough incentive to get people taking COVID-19 tests, but not enough to fly to Bethel just to enter the lottery.

“Flights to and from Bethel are very expensive," Strickler said, "I mean a $600 ticket for a 1 in 200 chance to win isn’t significant enough to encourage somebody to fly.”

