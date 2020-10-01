Advertisement

CITC continues career development work during the pandemic

Alaska’s People helps foster internships and jobs throughout Alaska
By Jeremy Kashatok
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago




ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Throughout 2020, the job market has had a heavy struggle during the pandemic.

With companies laying off employees, doors closing under mandates, or even entire businesses being shuttered entirely, Cook Inlet Tribal Council has not given up. Alaska’s People has continued its career development services for their clientele and made changes within their operations to keep people moving forward.

Nearly all services have gone virtual, they’re confident that they can help get people back to work, one job at a time.

