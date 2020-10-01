DHSS reports 108 new COVID-19 cases
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services' reports 105 residents and three nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Alaska.
No new deaths were reported for Wednesday. The current active COVID-19 case count in Alaska is 4,169. The total number of cases including active, recovered and deceased is 8,780.
There has been a total of 293 hospitalizations; currently, 33 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized and 20 more patients are under investigation for having the disease. Seven of the 53 currently hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Of the 105 new Alaska resident cases, 52 are male and 53 are female.
The new resident cases were found in these communities:
- Anchorage: 62
- Fairbanks: 13
- Bethel Census Area: Four
- Northwest Arctic Borough: Three
- Palmer: Three
- Sitka: Three
- Utqiaġvik: Three
- Juneau: Two
- Kodiak: Two
- Kotzebue: Two
- Nome Census Area: Two
- Douglas: One
- Homer: One
- North Pole: One
- Soldotna: One
- Tok: One
- Wasilla: One
