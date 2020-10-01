Advertisement

First-ever black bear hunt to happen at McHugh Creek

A first-ever black bear hunt is getting underway on the trails near McHugh Creek
A first-ever black bear hunt is getting underway on the trails near McHugh Creek(KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Visitors to McHugh Creek in Chugach State Park may notice the small sign that announces a black bear hunt beginning Thursday, Oct. 1.

The area approved for the month-long hunt begins about a half-mile from the upper parking lot where hikers and hunters could potentially mingle. It’s an idea that doesn’t sit well with nature writer Bill Sherwonit.

“My stance, and the stance of many people opposed to the hunt, is that there should be no black bear hunt at all,” said Sherwonit.

Sherwonit is one of many voices that spoke against the hunt approved by the Alaska Board of Game last year. The director of Chugach State Park and members of the Citizens Advisory Board for the park also disapproved. But Sherwonit has focused his frustration on Alaska State Parks Director Ricky Gease. Gease approved the permits that allowed the hunt to go forward despite the concerns.

“That makes the fact the hunt is happening even more exasperating and dispiriting to many of us,” said Sherwonit.

Gease said approving the hunt was not his decision but the Board of Game’s.

“What our jurisdiction is, is can this hunt be done safely,” said Gease.

He also said the hunt has been modified from the original proposal to make it safer. For example, the permitted hunt is for just three hunters, who will use shotguns or muzzleloaders, no rifles. Hunting must be done on weekdays, during daylight hours only.

“In addition, the hunters have to check in and check out when they enter the park. If they fire their weapon and also if they make a kill,” said Gease.

Passing a hunter proficiency test administered by Fish and Game that includes marksmanship is also a requirement. Gease pointed to a long-held moose hunt in November in the same area with the same restrictions in which there had been “no incidents” with hunters, as another sign the bear hunt could be done safely.

But Sherwonit said he doesn’t think the moose hunt is justification for a new bear hunt in the area, pointing out the majority of the park is already open to bear hunting.

“It would be nice to have some valleys, some drainages where bears are not hunted,” he said.

And it may be that not much hunting will take place. Fish and Game said one of the hunters failed their proficiency test while another has yet to complete it. It’s possible there could be just one person able to hunt black bear in the area this year.

“To me, that’s one hunter too many,” said Sherwonit.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Some political donations from former Pebble CEO returned in response to his claims in 'The Pebble Tapes’

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Hank Davis
Some of the campaigns and candidates that received donations from ex-Pebble CEO, Tom Collier, are returning the money in an effort to distance themselves from the image which Collier painted for two undercover “investors.”

Crime

Authorities search for woman in connection to Seward Highway homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska State Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding 35-year-old Sarah Dayan of Homer.

News

It’s that time of year again... Fat Bear week! Here’s how you can participate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
According to a news release from the National Park Service, the fatter the bear the more healthy they are.

News

Work group to recommend cost-cutting reforms for the Alaska Marine Highway System

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The group is set to recommend reducing some services, increasing fares and selling off some ferries that are sitting idle.

Latest News

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

News

DHSS reports 108 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
There were 105 new residents and three new nonresident COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday.

News

Sen. Sullivan meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Sullivan said in a prepared statement that the 45-minute meeting was “really productive."

News

Long-time Palmer gallery to close its doors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Shane Lamb will close his Palmer gallery after 30 years in business after a devastating drop in sales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: Improving soldier behavioral health

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
U.S. Army Alaska is work hard to improve the quality of life for its most important resource, its people

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 5 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.