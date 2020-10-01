Advertisement

It’s that time of year again... Fat Bear week! Here’s how you can participate

2019 #FatBearWeek winner, 435 Holly.
2019 #FatBearWeek winner, 435 Holly.(US Department of the Interior)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fat Bear Week 2020 starts today, and here is what participants need to know to vote for their favorite bear.

The major difference this year is that voting has moved from Katmai National Park’s Facebook page to explore.org/fat-bear-week hosted by explore.org. Other than that, things for the competition for the fattest bear on the Brooks River is the same.

The "weight" it over. Only one plump ursine can be crowned 2020's Fattest Bear! Katmai National Park & Preserve's Fat...

Posted by National Park Service on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

This competition is made possible through the partnership of Katmai National Park and Preserve, explore.org and the Katmai Conservancy. Like in past years, participants can watch the competitors on live cams.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, fat bears are healthy bears.

The competition starts on Sept. 30. and runs through Oct. 6.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Work group to recommend cost-cutting reforms for the Alaska Marine Highway System

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The group is set to recommend reducing some services, increasing fares and selling off some ferries that are sitting idle.

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

News

DHSS reports 108 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
There were 105 new residents and three new nonresident COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday.

News

Sen. Sullivan meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Sullivan said in a prepared statement that the 45-minute meeting was “really productive."

Latest News

News

Long-time Palmer gallery to close its doors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Shane Lamb will close his Palmer gallery after 30 years in business after a devastating drop in sales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: Improving soldier behavioral health

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
U.S. Army Alaska is work hard to improve the quality of life for its most important resource, its people

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 3 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

News

Woman dies after being hit by a Jeep Tuesday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
No charges have been filed at this time.

News

Teen arrested for having a gun at ABC Elementary School basketball court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Police were called after a staff member reported seeing a person on the court with a gun.

News

Judge approves $800M Las Vegas shooting settlement

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clark County District Court Judge Linda Bell on Wednesday signed off on the deal announced earlier this month that settles dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 in a crowd of 22,000 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort.