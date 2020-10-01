It’s that time of year again... Fat Bear week! Here’s how you can participate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fat Bear Week 2020 starts today, and here is what participants need to know to vote for their favorite bear.

The major difference this year is that voting has moved from Katmai National Park’s Facebook page to explore.org/fat-bear-week hosted by explore.org. Other than that, things for the competition for the fattest bear on the Brooks River is the same.

This competition is made possible through the partnership of Katmai National Park and Preserve, explore.org and the Katmai Conservancy. Like in past years, participants can watch the competitors on live cams.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, fat bears are healthy bears.

The competition starts on Sept. 30. and runs through Oct. 6.

