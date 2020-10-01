Advertisement

Judge to hear arguments over ballot witness rules

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
(AP) - Attorneys for the state want a judge to deny a request to block enforcement of witness requirements for absentee ballots in Alaska.

They say ballot envelopes listing the requirement have been printed and that the plaintiffs waited to sue until September.

Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby is set to hear arguments Thursday.

The plaintiffs are the Arctic Village Council, the League of Women Voters of Alaska and two individuals. Attorneys for the plaintiffs contend the witness requirement is unconstitutional during the pandemic. 

