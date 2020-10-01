Large landslide blocks road between Lowell Point and Seward

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - A substantial landslide on Lowell Point Road has blocked both lanes of traffic and is not expected to be cleared until earliest Thursday morning.

A community alert about the landslide was sent by the Seward Police Department just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, warning that the road would be closed until further notice.

Seward City Clerk Brenda Ballou said there have been a few small landslides in the area over the past few days that were able to be cleared quickly, but Wednesday’s landslide was bigger and prevented the Lowell Point community from accessing Seward on the road system.

Ballou said people from Miller’s Landing — a recreation and lodging business in the area — were able to run a water taxi Wednesday afternoon to shuttle people between the communities, but had to stop because the water was too rough.

“The blockage is expected to continue until tomorrow morning at least because with the heavy rains we’re having, it’s not safe for crews to be working out there right now,” Ballou wrote via email. “There could be more slides.”

Ballou said a couple of the rocks that fell were so large that equipment could not lift them. She said the city hopes those rocks can be rolled over enough times and dropped in the water to clear the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

