Advertisement

Large landslide blocks road between Lowell Point and Seward

(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - A substantial landslide on Lowell Point Road has blocked both lanes of traffic and is not expected to be cleared until earliest Thursday morning.

A community alert about the landslide was sent by the Seward Police Department just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, warning that the road would be closed until further notice.

Seward City Clerk Brenda Ballou said there have been a few small landslides in the area over the past few days that were able to be cleared quickly, but Wednesday’s landslide was bigger and prevented the Lowell Point community from accessing Seward on the road system.

Ballou said people from Miller’s Landing — a recreation and lodging business in the area — were able to run a water taxi Wednesday afternoon to shuttle people between the communities, but had to stop because the water was too rough.

“The blockage is expected to continue until tomorrow morning at least because with the heavy rains we’re having, it’s not safe for crews to be working out there right now,” Ballou wrote via email. “There could be more slides.”

Ballou said a couple of the rocks that fell were so large that equipment could not lift them. She said the city hopes those rocks can be rolled over enough times and dropped in the water to clear the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CITC continues career development work during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Kashatok
CITC has continued career development through the pandemic.

News

Vandals damage campaign signs in South Anchorage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Leval
Messages supporting Antifa and anarchy painted on campaign signs for Rep. Mel Gillis and Sen. Josh Revak.

News

First-ever black bear hunt to happen at McHugh Creek

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
A month-long black bear hunt is starting near McHugh Creek. Not everyone is sure it's safe or necessary.

News

Some political donations from former Pebble CEO returned in response to his claims in 'The Pebble Tapes’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Some of the campaigns and candidates that received donations from ex-Pebble CEO, Tom Collier, are returning the money in an effort to distance themselves from the image which Collier painted for two undercover “investors.”

Latest News

Crime

Authorities search for woman in connection to Seward Highway homicide

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska State Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding 35-year-old Sarah Dayan of Homer.

News

It’s that time of year again... Fat Bear week! Here’s how you can participate

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
According to a news release from the National Park Service, the fatter the bear the more healthy they are.

News

Work group to recommend cost-cutting reforms for the Alaska Marine Highway System

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The group is set to recommend reducing some services, increasing fares and selling off some ferries that are sitting idle.

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

News

DHSS reports 108 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
There were 105 new residents and three new nonresident COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday.

News

Sen. Sullivan meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Sullivan said in a prepared statement that the 45-minute meeting was “really productive."