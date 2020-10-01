Matanuska Experiment Farm gives back to community through potato harvest

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska Experiment Farm shared its fall potato harvest with dozens of families.

Staff planted 135 different varieties this year at a demonstration field near Trunk Road.

The 30 families that signed up for the event were split into two time slots and given a socially-distanced section of the potato plot. Experiment farm staff dug up the potatoes early Thursday morning so people didn’t have to do too much digging.

Director Jodie Anderson said the farm is happy to share its bounty with the community.

“It’s a great kind of culmination of the research component and now it’s time for us to do that outreach component which is what we’re all about. And by supporting our food system there’s no better way for us to really be a part of this community,” Anderson said.

Altogether, the two groups harvested nearly a ton of potatoes; one family took home a whopping 98 pounds.

The remaining spuds will be shared with non-profit organizations. Later this week, Frontline Mission and Kids Kupboard staff and volunteers will participate in a harvest of their own to help feed hungry families.

