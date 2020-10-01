Advertisement

Sen. Sullivan meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Sullivan meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett
Sen. Sullivan meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett(Sen. Dan Sullivan's Office)
By Malia Barto
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wednesday, Sen. Dan Sullivan met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sullivan said in a prepared statement that the nearly 45-minute meeting was “really productive" and called Barrett a “thoughtful and intelligent jurist with many credentials.”

The senator and judge spoke about the role of a judge on the federal judiciary, Alaska-specific issues like the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and Trans Alaska Pipeline Act, the Second Amendment — which Sullivan said Barrett was a “strong defender” of — and they spoke about the issue of the power and limitations of federal agencies.

“We covered other topics as well. But I would say I’m certainly looking forward to seeing more of her views as the Judiciary Committee hearings kick into gear,” Sullivan said in the statement. “But, overall, it was an important meeting today. I think she came away with a sense of just how important and unique many of the federal laws that come before the U. S. Supreme Court relate to Alaska, and that was my goal today.”

Barrett, a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals of the Seventh Circuit, was nominated by Trump on Saturday to succeed the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

