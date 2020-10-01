Advertisement

Some political donations from former Pebble CEO returned in response to his claims in 'The Pebble Tapes’

Some of the campaigns that received donations from now-former Pebble CEO Tom Collier are returning the money.
Some of the campaigns that received donations from now-former Pebble CEO Tom Collier are returning the money.(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Tom Collier was secretly recorded laying out plans for a mine far larger and more long-lasting than what was put forward to the Army Corps of Engineers, it drew a lot of criticism to an already controversial project nearing the end of its federal permitting process. However, it’s the now-former Pebble Limited Partnership CEO’s comments on his influence over key figures of Alaska’s political landscape that is still making waves.

Some of the campaigns and candidates that received donations from Collier are returning the money, in an effort to distance themselves from the image that Collier painted for two undercover “investors.”

The Republican Minority Leader of the Alaska House of Representatives, Lance Pruitt, has gone public with his decision to send the money to a charity, which he does not wish to name.

“Whatever he may have contributed doesn’t matter. You don’t need that, you don’t want to be associated with that ... so let’s get rid of it,” he told Alaska’s News Source. "Let’s either give it back to them, let’s donate it or something like that. We don’t need that type of attitude or mentality in the political process, in people’s campaigns, in different organizations.”

Pruitt says he also received donations from other individuals working for the company, but he plans to keep those and doesn’t view it as something that will tie his public office to Pebble.

“Anyone that has ever thought it was more than just you supporting me because of where I stand ... I don’t need that money," Pruitt said. "I’m not going to hold onto that money because that’s not who I am, and I’m not the only one who believes that.”

“Defend Alaska Elections,” a group that is opposing Ballot Measure 2 in the upcoming election, has also returned $2,500 in campaign contributions from Collier.

The group’s campaign manager, Brett Huber, says that the lack of ethics and transparency captured on the tapes is not something that “Defend Alaska Elections” wants to be associated with.

“This is a person that was making false claims ... that was exaggerating ... that was talking about the political process in ways that we don’t believe was ethical. Our decision was quite simply, ‘he gave us a check, this has come out, we see what’s behind it now, and we return the check.’ It’s really cut and dry,” Huber said.

On Friday, United States Senate candidate Al Gross publicly demanded that the incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan return any campaign contributions received from Pebble executives — this is after Sullivan took a hard stance against the mining project on social media.

According to records from the Federal Election Commission, Sullivan, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Rep. Don Young have all received donations from Collier in 2020.

Their offices have not provided a response to requests for comment.

Former Pebble CEO John Shively has been tapped as a temporary replacement for Collier. Both Young and Sullivan have received donations from Shively in the last year, as well.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First-ever black bear hunt to happen at McHugh Creek

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
A month-long black bear hunt is starting near McHugh Creek. Not everyone is sure it's safe or necessary.

Crime

Authorities search for woman in connection to Seward Highway homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska State Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding 35-year-old Sarah Dayan of Homer.

News

It’s that time of year again... Fat Bear week! Here’s how you can participate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
According to a news release from the National Park Service, the fatter the bear the more healthy they are.

News

Work group to recommend cost-cutting reforms for the Alaska Marine Highway System

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The group is set to recommend reducing some services, increasing fares and selling off some ferries that are sitting idle.

Latest News

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

News

DHSS reports 108 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
There were 105 new residents and three new nonresident COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday.

News

Sen. Sullivan meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Sullivan said in a prepared statement that the 45-minute meeting was “really productive."

News

Long-time Palmer gallery to close its doors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
Shane Lamb will close his Palmer gallery after 30 years in business after a devastating drop in sales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside the Gates

Inside the Gates: Improving soldier behavioral health

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Scott Gross
U.S. Army Alaska is work hard to improve the quality of life for its most important resource, its people

Back 2 School

A Teacher’s Diary: Rachel Detemple

Updated: 5 hours ago
Words from a high school English teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.