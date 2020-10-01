Advertisement

State’s mistake prevented Alaska village from primary voting

(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - Officials say a mistake by the Alaska Division of Elections prevented residents of a southwest village from voting in the August primary.

KYUK-AM reported the elections division says its personnel were unaware anyone was living in Mertarvik until a week before the Aug. 18 election. A delay in shipping then prevented absentee ballots from reaching Mertarvik on time. About 130 people have lived in Mertarvik for the past year after relocating from Newtok due to erosion and melting permafrost. The remaining residents of Newtok did not receive supplies for their election.

Only 17 village residents voted in the primary.

