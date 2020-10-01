Studded tires for all, as of Oct. 1 the entire state is allowed to use the winter wheels

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the sheer size of Alaska sometimes one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to rules and regulations. Studded tires are a good example of that.

Since Sep. 16, car owners living above the 60 degree north latitude line that cuts across the state have been able to run studded tires. However, everyone living south of that same line was only able to begin rolling the roads with their studs as of Oct. 1.

The reason for the two dates is simple, the more northern parts of the state begin to cool and typically see icy and snowy roads earlier in the year than the more southern portions of the state.

While studded tires add a layer of traction on snow and ice during the long winter months in the last frontier, they also do damage to the roadways when the asphalt is clear. The Department of Transportation imposes rules limiting when vehicles can operate with the winter wheels in an effort to minimize that damage.

“The way they work on ice is basically the same way they work on asphalt. If you’ve ever seen a studded tire track on ice you can actually see the little studs themselves make a little ping in the ice, they do the same thing to the highway, so when there isn’t ice or snow present they don’t give you additional traction on bare asphalt they do cause additional damage,” says Shannon McCarthy of the Department of Transportation.

When winter begins to abate there will be a reversal of the two-phase tire rules. Vehicle owners living below the 60 degree north latitude line will have to remove their studded tires on Apr. 14, while owners driving above that line will have until Apr. 30th.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.