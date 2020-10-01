Vandals damage campaign signs in South Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rep. Mel Gillis feels good about his chances of returning to the Alaska House of Representatives from South Anchorage. But all is not happy with his campaign.

“I’m a little bit angry, yeah,” Gillis said.

Some of his campaign signs at the corner of 68th Avenue and Elmore Road have been vandalized.

“You’ve got to be able to to put your signs up, think they’re going to be there, and stop the vandalism,” said Gillis.

But, it’s not just his signs the vandal attacked. Sen. Josh Revak also had some of his signs sprayed with graffiti that promotes Antifa and anarchy.

“Whatever Antifa elements we have in Anchorage is unacceptable, and they need to go,” Revak said.

One of Gillis' signs contains a bumper sticker from the Alyse Galvin campaign.

“Our campaign condemns vandalism in every form. Our democracy should be based on civil dialogue, not property destruction, violence or name-calling,” the Gillis campaign said in a statement.

Meanwhile, two of the damaged signs have had the graffiti removed by a woman who said civil discourse was more important than the vandalism.

