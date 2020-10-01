Advertisement

With budget deadline looming, UAA works on cuts for coming fiscal year

By Beth Verge
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At the university level, most college students are still utilizing online learning.

And at the same time, the University of Alaska system is still grappling with its next steps as it seeks to close a multi-million dollar budget gap.

Here in Anchorage, UAA is left figuring out who and what to cut, and when.

We spoke with UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen Wednesday to get her take on what lies ahead.

“At the end of the day, UAA will be smaller,” Dr. Sandeen said.

When it comes to big-budget cuts, no easy decisions for the University of Alaska Anchorage, which still has $5 million worth of slashes to make.

“Whatever we do, we want to minimize the impact on students as much as we possibly can.”.

Especially when millions have already been slashed from its programming - both through academics and athletics.

“We’re not just pulling numbers out of a hat. we’re really looking at the data.”

This time, though, as UAA cuts its share of a system-wide $70 million budget cut - as agreed upon in August of 2019 - its chancellor says the plan is to avoid programming, and instead, make changes at the administrative level to make things work.

“When we do these budget reductions, it is going to affect certain people. The biggest component is salaries and benefits - people - and when we cut, we’re eliminating positions.”

A challenge for everyone involved, but with hope for a good outcome in the end... and perhaps *flat funding in fiscal years ahead.

“We still have excellent programs. We’re also doing it in a strategic way that is maintaining demands in the workforce, so we’re focusing on the needs of Alaska as we go through that. it’s difficult, but it gives us strength that we’re going to emerge and still be able to meet our mission.”

The next full board of regents meeting won’t happen until November.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

